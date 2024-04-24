Model Portfolios: Everything You Need to Know

Model portfolios are one of the fastest-growing segments of the asset management industry. Today, there over $5 trillion is allocated to these portfolios, according to Andrew Guillette, Vice President of Global Insights at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

But what exactly are model portfolios?

In this episode of Talk ETFs, etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy sits down with Guillette to break down everything you need to know about these portfolios, which Guillette calls “pie charts.”

In addition to understanding what model portfolios are, you’ll learn what types of model portfolios are available, who is using them, and what impact they’ll have on the asset management industry.