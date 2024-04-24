ETF Investing Tools

Model Portfolios: Everything You Need to Know

Model Portfolios: Everything You Need to Know

Broadridge’s Guillette talks fast-growing model portfolio trend.

Apr 24, 2024
Model portfolios are one of the fastest-growing segments of the asset management industry. Today, there over $5 trillion is allocated to these portfolios, according to Andrew Guillette, Vice President of Global Insights at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

But what exactly are model portfolios?  

In this episode of Talk ETFs, etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy sits down with Guillette to break down everything you need to know about these portfolios, which Guillette calls “pie charts.”

In addition to understanding what model portfolios are, you’ll learn what types of model portfolios are available, who is using them, and what impact they’ll have on the asset management industry.

Talk ETFs

Talk ETFs is a weekly video series hosted by etf.com's Senior Analyst Sumit Roy. Episodes highlight up-to-the-minute investing trends and strategies with commentary from leading experts in the ETF industry.

