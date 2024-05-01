Vanguard’s Narayanan Discusses VUSB

The Vanguard Ultra Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is a fund that aims to generate extra yield compared to what investors can get with government money market funds and other funds that hold Treasury bills.

How does this strategy work and what are the risks?

In this episode of Talk ETFs, etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy sits down with Arvind Narayanan, the lead portfolio manager for VUSB.

Narayana notes that his ETF targets a duration of 1, which makes it unique among short-term bond ETFs.

