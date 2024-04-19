ETF Investing Tools

These Are the Biggest Winners of the etf.com Awards Show

etf.com’s editorial team discusses the awards show.

Exchange
Exchange Traded Fridays
|
Apr 19, 2024
Reviewed by: etf.com Staff
,
Edited by: Kent Thune
Podcast icon

The biggest ETF event of the year lived up to the hype. The etf.com Awards in New York City was a resounding success, as hundreds of ETF professionals came together to celebrate the people and the exchange-traded funds that had the greatest impact in 2023.  

In this episode of Exchange Traded Fridays, etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy, Editor in Chief Kristin Myers, Managing Editor Ron Day, Research Lead Kent Thune, Wealth Management Editor Jeff Benjamin and Finance Reporter Lucy Brewster discuss the highlights of the etf.com awards.

What were the biggest surprises of the event and which ETFs won the most prestigious awards?

Tune into this exciting episode to find out. 

Exchange Traded Fridays

Join etf.com writers and special guests for a weekly dose of what's going on in markets and the ETF world! From the latest trends to breaking news, our experts will discuss everything you need to know about investing in ETFs.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE ON: Apple Podcast | Spotify

