These Are the Biggest Winners of the etf.com Awards Show

The biggest ETF event of the year lived up to the hype. The etf.com Awards in New York City was a resounding success, as hundreds of ETF professionals came together to celebrate the people and the exchange-traded funds that had the greatest impact in 2023.



In this episode of Exchange Traded Fridays, etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy, Editor in Chief Kristin Myers, Managing Editor Ron Day, Research Lead Kent Thune, Wealth Management Editor Jeff Benjamin and Finance Reporter Lucy Brewster discuss the highlights of the etf.com awards.

What were the biggest surprises of the event and which ETFs won the most prestigious awards?

Tune into this exciting episode to find out.